Ali Saleh Kiba (born 1986), better known by his stage name Ali Kiba, is a Tanzanian recording artist, and singer-songwriter. In 2017 he became the director of Rockstar4000. On 20 May 2016, he signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

Ali Kiba released his album Cinderella which broke record as the best selling album in East African countries including Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. He is best known for his hit songs Mwana, "Aje" , "Chekecha Cheketua" "Cinderella", "Nakshi Mrembo", "Usiniseme," "Dushelele", "Single Boy with Lady Jaydee", "Mapenzi", "Yana Run Dunia", and "Macmuga", and for his collaboration with R. Kelly and other African musicians on the One8 project.

Following his return after a silence of three years, he released the singles "Mwana" and "Chekecha". He won six awards at the 2015 Tanzania Music Awards and broke the record on Mkito.com for the most downloaded song of 2015.[citation needed]