Hannes LäubinTrumpeter. Born 1958
Hannes Läubin
1958
Hannes Läubin Tracks
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Last played on
See, the Conquering Hero comes
George Frideric Handel
See, the Conquering Hero comes
See, the Conquering Hero comes
Last played on
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Last played on
Sinfonies de fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de fanfare
Sinfonies de fanfare
Last played on
