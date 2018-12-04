Frederica von StadeBorn 1 June 1945
Frederica von Stade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b688171b-a5c3-4392-aa2b-79c37707407e
Frederica von Stade Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederica von Stade (born June 1, 1945) is an American mezzo-soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederica von Stade Tracks
Sort by
Pelléas et Mélisande, L 88, Act III Scene I: Je les Noue, Je les Noue aux Branches du Saule
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande, L 88, Act III Scene I: Je les Noue, Je les Noue aux Branches du Saule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelléas et Mélisande, L 88, Act III Scene I: Je les Noue, Je les Noue aux Branches du Saule
Choir
Last played on
Mes longs cheveux
Claude Debussey, Frederica von Stade, Barbara Hannigan, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Herbert von Karajan
Mes longs cheveux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r9255.jpglink
Mes longs cheveux
Composer
Last played on
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Last played on
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
Leonard Bernstein
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Mr and Mrs Webb Say Goodnight (Arias and Barcarolles)
Last played on
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
Choir
Last played on
Carried Away
Frederica von Stade
Carried Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carried Away
Last played on
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Leonard Bernstein
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Performer
Last played on
Pelléas et Mélisande - Mes longs cheveux descendent Act III, Sc1
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande - Mes longs cheveux descendent Act III, Sc1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelléas et Mélisande - Mes longs cheveux descendent Act III, Sc1
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
Last played on
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Leonard Bernstein
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Orchestra
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
Last played on
Soave sia il vento
Kiri Te Kanawa
Soave sia il vento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
Soave sia il vento
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
Last played on
Chanson Perpetuelle
Ernest Chausson
Chanson Perpetuelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Chanson Perpetuelle
Last played on
Songs of a Wayfairer Rukertlieder
Frederica von Stade
Songs of a Wayfairer Rukertlieder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs of a Wayfairer Rukertlieder
Last played on
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
Last played on
'Soave sia il vento' (Cosi fan tutte, Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Soave sia il vento' (Cosi fan tutte, Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
'Soave sia il vento' (Cosi fan tutte, Act 1)
Last played on
Voi che sapete, Le nozze di Figaro
Frederica von Stade
Voi che sapete, Le nozze di Figaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Voi che sapete, Le nozze di Figaro
Last played on
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Joseph Haydn
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Orchestra
Last played on
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Last played on
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Last played on
The Willow Song - Rossini
Frederica von Stade
The Willow Song - Rossini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Willow Song - Rossini
Last played on
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Jean-Marc Ivaldi, Helene Garetti, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Pinchas Steinberg, Jules Massenet, Frederica von Stade, Samuel Ramey, Dawn Upshaw & Chor der Bayerischen Staatsoper
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Performer
Last played on
Banalites for voice and piano - no.4; Voyage a Paris
Francis Poulenc
Banalites for voice and piano - no.4; Voyage a Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Banalites for voice and piano - no.4; Voyage a Paris
Last played on
Voi Che Sapete (marriage of Figaro)
Frederica von Stade
Voi Che Sapete (marriage of Figaro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Frederica von Stade
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-23T19:14:38
23
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Frederica von Stade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist