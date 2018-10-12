Josef Triebensee (Trübensee) (November 21, 1772 Třeboň - April 22, 1846 Prague) was a Bohemian composer and oboist.

He studied composition with Albrechtsberger and oboe with his father, Georg Triebensee (January 28, 1746-June 14, 1813). He served in the private orchestra of Prince Schwarzenberg, and from 1782 to 1806 as first oboist of the Austrian Emperor's Harmonie (wind band). Concurrently, he also served as principal oboist at the Nationaltheater of Vienna. Other associations included second oboist at the Kärntnertortheater, Kapellmeister to Prince Liechtenstein's Harmonie at Feldsberg, the private orchestra of Count Hunyady (from 1811), a theater composer in Brno, and from 1816 to his retirement in 1836, director of the Prague Opera where he succeeded composer Carl Maria von Weber. Unlike Weber, his operas found little success.

Triebensee was the second oboist at the Theater auf der Wieden in Vienna in 1791 when he played the premiere of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte—explaining the peculiar difficulty of the second oboe parts in that work.