Manoug ParikianBorn 15 September 1920. Died 24 December 1987
Manoug Parikian
1920-09-15
Manoug Parikian Biography (Wikipedia)
Manoug Parikian (15 September 1920 - 24 December 1987) was a British concert violinist and violin professor.
Manoug Parikian Tracks
Symphony for Double String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Elizabeth Maconchy
Symphony for Double String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Symphony for Double String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-04T18:57:21
4
Aug
1983
Proms 1978: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-23T18:57:21
23
Aug
1978
Proms 1976: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-27T18:57:21
27
Aug
1976
Proms 1975: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-17T18:57:21
17
Sep
1975
Proms 1970: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-07T18:57:21
7
Sep
1970
