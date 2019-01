Iwan Rheon (born 13 May 1985) is a Welsh actor, singer, and musician. He is known for his portrayals of Simon Bellamy in E4's Misfits and Ramsay Bolton in HBO's Game of Thrones. He has also acted in Vicious, Riviera and Inhumans.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia