Anita Cochran Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Renee Cockerham (born February 6, 1967), known professionally as Anita Cochran, is an American country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer. Signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1997, she made her debut on the U.S. country charts that year with the release of her first album Back to You. It produced the hit single "What If I Said", a duet with country music artist Steve Wariner, which reached Number One in early 1998, producing not only Anita's first Number One overall, but also Wariner's first Number One since 1989. Although she never entered the Top 40 on the country charts again, she recorded a second album for Warner Bros. before being dropped in 2004.
Let The Guitar Do The Talkin
Anita Cochran
Let The Guitar Do The Talkin
Let The Guitar Do The Talkin
Fight Like A Girl
Anita Cochran
Fight Like A Girl
Fight Like A Girl
Last Kiss
Anita Cochran
Last Kiss
Last Kiss
Walkin' Man [song for Henry Cornwell]
Anita Cochran
Walkin' Man [song for Henry Cornwell]
I Wanna Hear A Cheatin' Song
Anita Cochran
I Wanna Hear A Cheatin' Song
She Wants To Ride
Anita Cochran
She Wants To Ride
She Wants To Ride
One Of Those Days
Anita Cochran
One Of Those Days
One Of Those Days
Wrong Side Of Town
Anita Cochran
Wrong Side Of Town
Wrong Side Of Town
You're The Break
Anita Cochran
You're The Break
You're The Break
