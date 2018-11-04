Anita Renee Cockerham (born February 6, 1967), known professionally as Anita Cochran, is an American country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer. Signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1997, she made her debut on the U.S. country charts that year with the release of her first album Back to You. It produced the hit single "What If I Said", a duet with country music artist Steve Wariner, which reached Number One in early 1998, producing not only Anita's first Number One overall, but also Wariner's first Number One since 1989. Although she never entered the Top 40 on the country charts again, she recorded a second album for Warner Bros. before being dropped in 2004.