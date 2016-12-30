Vernon Midgley (born 28 May 1940) is an English tenor.

Midgley was born in Worcester Park, Surrey. His parents were the tenor Walter Midgley and the pianist Gladys Midgley. His sister is the soprano Maryetta Midgley.

He was educated at Bishop's Stortford College and the Royal Academy of Music, where he studied music and the piano, as a Sisselle Way Scholar.

Midgley first worked as an Entomologist at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Pest infestation Headquarters at Tolworth, Surrey.

He began broadcasting in "Lights of London" in 1971 and he has sung with the Ambrosian Opera Chorus and with most of the military and brass bands in Britain. He has sung in many full-length opera and operettas on BBC Radio 3 and he has also performed on BBC Radio 2 in "Grand Hotel", "Ring Up the Curtain", "Among Your Souvenirs", "Your Hundred Best Tunes", "Baker's Dozen", "Glamorous Nights", "Friday Night is Music Night", "Melodies for You" and "Walter Midgley Remembers". He appeared frequently on BBC TV's long running variety show The Good Old Days, with his sister Maryetta.