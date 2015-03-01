Future User
Future User
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b67e1a21-1b4c-4c53-b934-5ddb1309007b
Future User Biography (Wikipedia)
Future User are an American rock band from Los Angeles, California formed in 2013, consisting of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave bassist Tim Commerford, multi-instrumentalist Jordan Tarlow and drummer Jon Knox. They describe their music as "Progtronic", combining electronic music with progressive rock. They have released one album, SteroidsOrHeroin, on February 24, 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Future User Tracks
Sort by
Clockwork
Future User
Clockwork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clockwork
Last played on
Back to artist