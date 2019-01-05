Fire Island is the name of an English house music duo, made up of producers and remixers Pete Heller and Terry Farley. Both are prolific musicians who have an extensive list of remixes to their credit, using the Fire Island moniker and also being billed as Heller & Farley Project, Stylus Trouble or Farley & Heller.

As Fire Island they hit number one on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1998 with "Shout to the Top", a song originally recorded by The Style Council in 1985. It also peaked at number 23 in the UK Singles Chart. Lead vocals on the track were provided by Loleatta Holloway. They also had a top twenty single on both charts in 1992 with "In Your Bones."

The group collaborated with pop artist Michael Jackson for the song "Money", which appeared on his internationally best-selling album Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix, as well as providing a remix for the title song.