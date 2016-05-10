Ana RucnerBorn 12 February 1983
Ana Rucner
Ana Rucner (born 12 February 1983) is a Croatian cellist. She represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with Dalal Midhat-Talakić, Deen and Jasmin Fazlić Jala with the song "Ljubav je" performing it on 10 May 2016 in the first semi-final but failed to qualify to the final.
In the 2017 Zagreb local elections Rucner was elected member of the Zagreb City Assembly as a candidate of Milan Bandić's party list.
She is married to Croatian singer Vlado Kalember and has one child with him.
