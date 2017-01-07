Jill Anna Maria Johnson (born 24 May 1973) is a Swedish country and pop singer and songwriter. She performed the Melodifestivalen 1998 winning song Kärleken är, and represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 1998 with that song, which finished 10th with 53 points. In 2003 she again entered Melodifestivalen with Crazy in Love, which finished fourth in the final. She also hosted the final of Melodifestivalen in 2005. Johnson is today one of the most successful artists in Sweden, with several Gold and Platinum records.