Jill JohnsonBorn 23 May 1973
Jill Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b67a59df-3977-4fb2-91e9-84a6f15751fd
Jill Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Anna Maria Johnson (born 24 May 1973) is a Swedish country and pop singer and songwriter. She performed the Melodifestivalen 1998 winning song Kärleken är, and represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 1998 with that song, which finished 10th with 53 points. In 2003 she again entered Melodifestivalen with Crazy in Love, which finished fourth in the final. She also hosted the final of Melodifestivalen in 2005. Johnson is today one of the most successful artists in Sweden, with several Gold and Platinum records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jill Johnson Tracks
Sort by
The Night I Cry
Jill Johnson
The Night I Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night I Cry
Last played on
I Will Never Let You Know
Jill Johnson
I Will Never Let You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Know Him Is To Love Him
Jill Johnson
To Know Him Is To Love Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobodys Getting Out Of This Love Alive
Jill Johnson
Nobodys Getting Out Of This Love Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboy Up
Jill Johnson
Cowboy Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboy Up
Last played on
Song To Heaven
Jill Johnson
Song To Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song To Heaven
Last played on
The Sound Of Leaving
Jill Johnson
The Sound Of Leaving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Leaving
Last played on
Dreaming Me Away
Jill Johnson
Dreaming Me Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming Me Away
Last played on
Jill Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist