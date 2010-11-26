Überzone is Anaheim, California native Timothy Wiles, an electronic musician. He has also been known as Q, named after the popular character in the James Bond series.

Wiles is well known for concocting interesting gizmos and gadgets. He made a hobby out of collecting electronic music gear since his early teen years, which inspired his nickname. He has been an avid producer on the electronic music and breakbeat scenes since the mid-90s, playing at early raves. His first show as Überzone was for DJ Sharpe at the Edge in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Wiles has produced many popular 12-inch singles which have appeared on many DJ compilation albums, including "Botz," his first EP released on indie dance label "City Of Angels" in 1995, and Space Kadet EP following year in 1996 (containing Botz, Moondusted, The Brain and others). In 1999 he collaborated with Afrika Bambaataa from Soul Sonic Force on the electro breaks driven anthem "2 Kool 4 Skool". He has also toured extensively with such acts as The Crystal Method. His debut album Faith In The Future was released on Astralwerks in 2001. Two mix CDs followed, 2002's The Digital Mix (Moonshine) and 2004's Uberzone Y4K (Distinctive Breaks). Wiles' latest album, Ideology, was released on Nitrus/Equation records on July 31, 2007. He has also been featured in the documentary Better Living Through Circuitry.