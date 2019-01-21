Sheila & B. DevotionFormed 1977. Disbanded 1980
Sheila & B. Devotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b671fc4c-0bf9-49bc-a289-a747fd2bb677
Sheila & B. Devotion Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheila and B. Devotion (also credited as Sheila B. Devotion, Sheila and the Black Devotion or S.B. Devotion) was a disco group fronted by French singer Sheila between 1977 and 1980. This formation briefly reached popularity in Europe and to a lesser extent in the US club circuit during the disco era. The group recorded two albums (Love Me Baby and King of the World) before dissolving in 1980 when Sheila returned to her solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheila & B. Devotion Tracks
Sort by
Spacer
Sheila & B. Devotion
Spacer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spacer
Last played on
Spacer (12" Version)
Sheila & B. Devotion
Spacer (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spacer (12" Version)
Last played on
Spacer (Greg Wilson Re-Edit)
Sheila & B. Devotion
Spacer (Greg Wilson Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' In The Rain
Sheila & B. Devotion
Singin' In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' In The Rain
Last played on
Sheila & B. Devotion Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sister Sledge chat to Clare Crane about the upcoming film of their lives
-
Nile Rodgers & Chic - Gig In A Minute
-
"There was a backlash because... the record companies didn't have as much control as they had formally had..."
-
Sister Sledge join Lauren in the studio
-
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
-
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
-
Chic
-
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to Joni Sledge
-
Sister Sledge
-
Sister Sledge
Back to artist