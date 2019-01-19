The Temprees
The Temprees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b66eabe3-ed6a-406b-821f-70b395cf791e
The Temprees Biography (Wikipedia)
The Temprees are an American soul vocal trio from Memphis, Tennessee, most popular during the 1970s. The band released several albums on We Produce records, an offshoot of Stax Records. In 1972, the band performed in front of more than 100,000 fans at the famous Wattstax festival in Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Temprees Tracks
Sort by
At Last
The Temprees
At Last
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Last
Last played on
Girl I Love You
The Temprees
Girl I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl I Love You
Last played on
If I Could Say What's On My Mind
The Temprees
If I Could Say What's On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Say What's On My Mind
Last played on
My Baby Love
The Temprees
My Baby Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby Love
Last played on
It's Christmas Time Again (the Christmas Song)
The Temprees
It's Christmas Time Again (the Christmas Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Christmas Time Again
The Temprees
It's Christmas Time Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Christmas Time Again
Last played on
Dedicated To The One I Love
The Temprees
Dedicated To The One I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dedicated To The One I Love
Last played on
The Temprees Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist