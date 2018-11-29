Hank MarvinLead guitarist of The Shadows. Born 28 October 1941
Hank Marvin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0216jgs.jpg
1941-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b66bed3d-3f32-4049-8db1-fa7143829450
Hank Marvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Hank Brian Marvin (born Brian Robson Rankin, 28 October 1941) is an English multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and songwriter. He is best known as the lead guitarist for the Shadows, a group which primarily performed instrumentals and was the backing band for Cliff Richard and subsequently for Marvin, Welch & Farrar. Many leading British and Canadian rock guitarists cite Marvin as an influence.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hank Marvin Performances & Interviews
- Hank Marvin talks to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021ggvh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021ggvh.jpg2014-06-23T11:33:00.000ZJohnnie Walker meets one of the most influential guitarists of all time, Hank Marvin.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021ggvz
Hank Marvin talks to Johnnie Walker
- Hank Marvin speaks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020bcbk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020bcbk.jpg2014-06-04T09:28:00.000ZLegendary guitarist Hank Marvin speaks to Simon Mayo about his new solo album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020bccb
Hank Marvin speaks to Simon Mayo
Hank Marvin Tracks
Sort by
Sunday For Seven Days
Hank Marvin
Sunday For Seven Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Sunday For Seven Days
Last played on
Raining in My Heart
Hank Marvin
Raining in My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Raining in My Heart
Last played on
Throw Down A Line
Cliff Richard
Throw Down A Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxb.jpglink
Throw Down A Line
Last played on
It's Over
Joe Dworniak
It's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvr5.jpglink
It's Over
Last played on
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Hank Marvin
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Last played on
Living Doll
Cliff Richard
Living Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxb.jpglink
Living Doll
Last played on
Peter Gunn
Hank Marvin
Peter Gunn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Peter Gunn
Last played on
The Young Ones
Hank Marvin
The Young Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
The Young Ones
Last played on
Well all right
Hank Marvin
Well all right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Well all right
Last played on
Peter Gunn/Baby Elephant Walk
Hank Marvin
Peter Gunn/Baby Elephant Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Doctor who theme
Hank Marvin
Doctor who theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Doctor who theme
Last played on
Moon River
Hank Marvin
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Moon River
Russian Doll
Hank Marvin
Russian Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Russian Doll
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Hank Marvin
Are You Lonesome Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Dont Get Around Much More
Hank Marvin
Dont Get Around Much More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Dont Get Around Much More
Cry Me a River
Hank Marvin
Cry Me a River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Cry Me a River
Last played on
Alfie
Hank Marvin
Alfie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Alfie
Last played on
Doctor Who
Hank Marvin
Doctor Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Doctor Who
Last played on
Michelle
Hank Marvin
Michelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Michelle
Last played on
Theme From Poirot
Hank Marvin
Theme From Poirot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Theme From Poirot
Last played on
Song For David
Hank Marvin
Song For David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Song For David
Last played on
America - Theme From West Side Story
Hank Marvin
America - Theme From West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
America - Theme From West Side Story
Last played on
Dr Who
Hank Marvin
Dr Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Dr Who
Last played on
Sacha
Hank Marvin
Sacha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Sacha
Last played on
It's Over
B.E.F.
It's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hw.jpglink
It's Over
Last played on
Goodnight Dick
Hank Marvin
Goodnight Dick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Goodnight Dick
Last played on
Don't Talk
Hank Marvin
Don't Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Don't Talk
Last played on
Not Fade Away
Hank Marvin
Not Fade Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Not Fade Away
Last played on
Summertime Blues
Hank Marvin
Summertime Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Summertime Blues
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Hank Marvin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
A Tall-A Tall Dark Stranger
Hank Marvin
A Tall-A Tall Dark Stranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
A Tall-A Tall Dark Stranger
Last played on
What A Day For A Daydream
Hank Marvin
What A Day For A Daydream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j57gn.jpglink
What A Day For A Daydream
Last played on
Hank Marvin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist