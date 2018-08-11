Patti LaBelle & The BluebellesFormed 1962. Disbanded 1970
Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles
1962
Music Is My Way Of Life
Loving Rules
Loving Rules
A Groovy Kind Of Love
A Groovy Kind Of Love
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
You Forgot How To Love
(1-2-3-4-5-6-7) Count The Days
(1-2-3-4-5-6-7) Count The Days
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman
Always Something There To Remind Me
Down The Aisle
Down The Aisle
Over The Rainbow
Over The Rainbow
Danny boy
Danny boy
Lady Marmalade
Lady Marmalade
I'm Still Waiting
I'm Still Waiting
He's My Man
He's My Man
Dreamer
Dreamer
All Or Nothing
