Billy Griffin
Billy Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
William L. "Billy" Griffin (born August 15, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known for replacing Smokey Robinson as lead singer of The Miracles in 1972.
Technicolour
Hold Me Tighter In the Rain
Serious
Hold Me Tighter
Understand
Hold Me Tighter In The Rain
