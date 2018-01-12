Little Sister1970s all-female vocal harmony group. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1975
Little Sister
1970
Little Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Sister was an American all-female vocal harmony group, which served primarily as the background vocalists for the influential rock/funk band Sly and the Family Stone in concert and on record. Originally a gospel music group called The Heavenly Tones, Little Sister was composed of Vet Stewart (Family Stone frontman Sly Stone's little sister), Mary McCreary, and Elva Mouton, and became a recording act of its own for a brief period in 1970–1971.
Little Sister Tracks
Somebody's Watching You
Little Sister
Somebody's Watching You
Somebody's Watching You
You're The One
Little Sister
You're The One
You're The One
You're the One Pt 1 & 2
Little Sister
You're the One Pt 1 & 2
You're the One Pt 1 & 2
Performer
Little Sister Links
