MercilessRagga/dancehall vocalist. Born 1 July 1971
Merciless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqz00.jpg
1971-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b65cec5a-e6f6-4062-bb1d-8a4457bdf28d
Merciless Biography (Wikipedia)
Merciless, born Leonard Bartley 1 July 1971 in the Turner district of Chapleton, Clarendon, Jamaica, is a ragga and dancehall artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Merciless Tracks
Sort by
Cook War
Merciless
Cook War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Cook War
Last played on
Girls From Near An Far
Merciless
Girls From Near An Far
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Girls From Near An Far
Last played on
Mavis
Merciless
Mavis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Mavis
Last played on
Di Letter
Merciless
Di Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Di Letter
Last played on
Gal Dem Gizada
Merciless
Gal Dem Gizada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Gal Dem Gizada
Last played on
Gal Gizzada
Merciless
Gal Gizzada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Gal Gizzada
Last played on
Sen It On
Merciless
Sen It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz00.jpglink
Sen It On
Last played on
Merciless Links
Back to artist