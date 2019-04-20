Dominic MillerGuitarist. Born 21 March 1960
Dominic Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b65c975f-4eaa-4bd4-9d10-704a80e92548
Dominic Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Miller (born 21 March 1960) is an Argentinian-born guitarist who has spent much of his career as a sideman for Sting. He has also released several solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dominic Miller Tracks
Sort by
Absinthe
Dominic Miller
Absinthe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absinthe
Last played on
Dominic Miller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist