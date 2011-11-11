LionsDanish 60's rock band. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1967
Lions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b65b26b2-ca1b-423a-990c-bc57c2cef421
Lions Tracks
Sort by
Think
Lions
Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think
Last played on
Blow Away
Lions
Blow Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Away
Last played on
Gimme Riot
Lions
Gimme Riot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Riot
Last played on
In Your Head
Lions
In Your Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Head
Last played on
Lions Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ozzy Osbourne: "You look at people like Lemmy and think he's a yob... he was amazing!"
-
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to AC/DC's Malcolm Young
-
Axl Rose and AC/DC talk to Matt Everitt in a world exclusive interview about replacing Brian Johnson and their upcoming tour
-
Axl Rose on replacing AC/DC's Brian Johnson: "i’m just trying to do it justice for the fans.”
-
Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC with Chris Evans
-
AC/DC in conversation with Lamacq and Keaveny
-
AC/DC - Interview
-
Dan chats to Ozzy Osbourne
Back to artist