Kate LoderBorn 21 August 1825. Died 30 August 1904
Kate Loder
Kate Loder Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Fanny Loder, later Lady Thompson, (21 August 1825 – 30 August 1904) was an English composer and pianist.
Kate Loder Tracks
12 Studies - Book 2, No 1 in C major
