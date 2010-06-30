PrimaryAustralian band. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2002
Primary were an Australian techno rock band which formed in 1995 the Fonti brothers: Jamie on keyboards and Sean on bass guitar (both ex-Caligula), and Connie Mitchell on lead vocals. According to Australian musicologist, Ian McFarlane, the group were "Dominated by South African-born [Mitchell]'s hyperactive and full-frontal vocals, with thunderous electronic rock underpinning the music, Primary sounded like a techno Skunk Anansie. Jamie Fonti coined the phrase 'Hybrid Electronica Rock' in order to describe the band's sound." The group released two albums, This Is the Sound (June 1999) and Watching the World (28 May 2001). They disbanded late in 2003.
