*shels are a British / American rock group, formed in 2003. The band have been described as a supergroup of the British underground music scene, as they have, at various times, featured former members of bands including Mahumodo, Devil Sold His Soul, Eden Maine and Fireapple Red.
Crown Of Eagle Feathers
*shels
Crown Of Eagle Feathers
