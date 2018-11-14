Johnnie AllanPioneer of the swamp pop musical genre. Born 10 March 1938
Johnnie Allan
Johnnie Allan, real name John Allen Guillot, is a pioneer of the swamp pop musical genre.
You Got Me Whistling
Promised Land
The Promised Land
It's Christmas Time In Louisiana
Promise Land
