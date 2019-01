Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers are a 1960s British rhythm and blues, soul and beat group who had two Top 10 hits with "One Way Love" (#9 UK, 1964) and "Got to Get You into My Life" (#6 UK, 1966).

