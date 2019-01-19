Cliff Bennett & The Rebel RousersBritish rhythm and blues, soul and beat group. Formed 1957. Disbanded 1967
Cliff Bennett & The Rebel Rousers
1957
Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers are a 1960s British rhythm and blues, soul and beat group who had two Top 10 hits with "One Way Love" (#9 UK, 1964) and "Got to Get You into My Life" (#6 UK, 1966).
Well-known members include Bennett himself (vocals, born Clifford Bennett, 4 June 1940, Slough, Berkshire, England) Chas Hodges (keyboards, bass, born Charles Nicholas Hodges, 28 December 1943, Edmonton, North London, England), Mick Burt (drums, born Michael William Burt, 23 August 1938, Middlesex, England) and Nicky Hopkins (piano, born Nicholas Christian Hopkins, 24 February 1944, Harlesden, North West London, England).
Got To Get You Into My Life
One Way Love
I'll Take You Home
