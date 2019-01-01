Gerry “The Gov.” Brown is a multi Grammy Award-winning recording engineer and producer based in Los Angeles credited on over 50 Platinum and Gold Records. He has received over 15 Grammy bids, including five nominations for Alicia Keys’ “Songs In A Minor,” a Song of the Year Award for Erykah Badu’s “Love of My Life,” two nominations for Vanessa Williams' “Comfort Zone” and “Sweetest Days,” and three nominations for Raphael Saadiq’s “Instant Vintage”. Gerry also won a Billboard Award for producing “Love Is” by Vanessa Williams and Brian McKnight. His album credits include artists Whitney Houston, John Legend, Earth Wind & Fire, Madonna, Sting, Prince, Chuck Chilla, Madame X, Bernadette Cooper "Drama According To Bernadette Cooper", Stanley Clarke, Leon Ware, The Bee Gees, Brandy, Joss Stone, TLC, Brian McKnight, Phil Collins, Kelis, George Clinton, Nappy Roots, Anastacia, Jill Scott, Buddy Guy, Jaguar Wright, Warren G, Common, The Bangles, Marcus Miller, Wayne Shorter, Roy Ayers, Craig Harris, The Gap Band, Usher, Monica, Letta Mbulu, Jonathan Butler, Mariah Carey, Victor Wooten, Babyface, Andra Day, Natasha Agrama, and Eddie Murphy.