The CommotionsFormed 1 March 2013
The Commotions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b64d35c5-1749-49f8-98ba-d5f6b7887a43
The Commotions Tracks
Sort by
Lost Weekend
Lloyd Cole
Lost Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Lost Weekend
Last played on
Perfect Skin
Lloyd Cole
Perfect Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Perfect Skin
Last played on
Rattlesnakes
Lloyd Cole
Rattlesnakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Rattlesnakes
Last played on
Back to artist