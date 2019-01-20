The PenguinsFormed 1954. Disbanded 1959
The Penguins
1954
The Penguins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Penguins were an American doo-wop group of the 1950s and early 1960s, best remembered for their only Top 40 hit, "Earth Angel", which was one of the first rhythm and blues hits to cross over to the pop charts. The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but had a three-week run at #1 on the R&B chart, later used in the Back to the Future movies. The group's tenor was Cleveland Duncan.
The Penguins Tracks
Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)
The Penguins
The Penguins
Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)
Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)
Jingle Jangle
The Penguins
Jingle Jangle
Jingle Jangle
Earth Angel
The Penguins
Earth Angel
Earth Angel
Don't Do It
The Penguins
Don't Do It
Don't Do It
Promises, Promises, Promises
The Penguins
The Penguins
Promises, Promises, Promises
Promises, Promises, Promises
Cold Heart
The Penguins
Cold Heart
Cold Heart
The Penguins Links
