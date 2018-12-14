Blixa Bargeld (born Christian Emmerich on 12 January 1959) is a West Berlin-born musician active in a wide range of artistic fields. He is best known for his studio work and live performances with the groups Einstürzende Neubauten, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and ANBB. His stage name comes from Blixa, a German brand of blue felt pen, and Bargeld, which is German for "cash". Bargeld also refers to German Dada artist Johannes Theodor Baargeld.[citation needed]