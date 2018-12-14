Blixa BargeldBorn 12 January 1959
Blixa Bargeld
1959-01-12
Blixa Bargeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Blixa Bargeld (born Christian Emmerich on 12 January 1959) is a West Berlin-born musician active in a wide range of artistic fields. He is best known for his studio work and live performances with the groups Einstürzende Neubauten, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and ANBB. His stage name comes from Blixa, a German brand of blue felt pen, and Bargeld, which is German for "cash". Bargeld also refers to German Dada artist Johannes Theodor Baargeld.[citation needed]
Blixa Bargeld Tracks
The Ship Song
Blixa Bargeld
Love Letter
Blixa Bargeld
The Empty Boat
Teho Teardo
Nerissimo
Teho Teardo
Bersteinzimmer
Alva Noto
The Mantovani Machine I
Orchestra of Futurist Noise Intoners & Blixa Bargeld
