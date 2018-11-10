Brian McFadden Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Nicholas McFadden (born 12 April 1980) is an Irish singer, songwriter and television presenter who rose to fame in 1998 as a member of the Irish boy band Westlife. When he resided in Australia, he was a judge on Australia's Got Talent. Following his departure from Westlife in 2004, McFadden released his debut solo album, Irish Son, which peaked within the top 5 on both the Danish and Irish albums charts, and produced his first two No. 1 solo singles "Real to Me" in four European countries and also "Almost Here", a duet with his now ex-fiancée Delta Goodrem which gained a platinum accreditation in Australia. "Like Only a Woman Can", the lead single from his second album, Set in Stone (2008), became his third No. 1 single as a solo artist. In 2010, McFadden scored his fourth No. 1 with the hit single "Just Say So", featuring American singer Kevin Rudolf, and gained his second Australian platinum accreditation. The single received a nomination at the 2010 ARIA Music Awards for Most Popular Australian Single. Later releases have had lesser sales.
- "Who knows what will happen with Boyzone down the road?"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rb3qz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rb3qz.jpg2016-04-17T13:27:00.000ZRonan Keating discusses a potential Boyzone reunion and that 'Boyzlife' tour...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rb6vr
"Who knows what will happen with Boyzone down the road?"
- Brian McFadden Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03304n7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03304n7.jpg2015-09-20T12:51:00.000ZThe former Westlife star performed one of their many hits along with his new singlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0330815
Brian McFadden Live in Session
Brian McFadden Tracks
Sort by
Direct Me
Angel
Angel
Almost Here
Real To Me
Flying Without Wings
Irish Son
Call On Me Brother (Live In Session)
Someone Like You (Live In Session)
Flying Without Wings (Live In Session)
Flying Without Wings (Live)
Call On Me Brother (Live)
Call On Me Brother
Time To Save Our Love
All I Want Is You
Brian McFadden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch Shane Filan perform Unbreakable
-
Shane Filan Live Session
-
Markus Feehily Live in Session
-
Shane Filan is 'Right Here' with Steve Wright
-
Shane Filan and Nadine Coyle Live in Session
-
Brian McFadden Live in Session
-
Markus Feehily discusses going solo from Westlife with Steve Wright
-
A1 Live in Session
-
Shane Filan - Tracks of My Years
-
Shane Filan performs live for Sir Terry Wogan