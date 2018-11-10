Brian Nicholas McFadden (born 12 April 1980) is an Irish singer, songwriter and television presenter who rose to fame in 1998 as a member of the Irish boy band Westlife. When he resided in Australia, he was a judge on Australia's Got Talent. Following his departure from Westlife in 2004, McFadden released his debut solo album, Irish Son, which peaked within the top 5 on both the Danish and Irish albums charts, and produced his first two No. 1 solo singles "Real to Me" in four European countries and also "Almost Here", a duet with his now ex-fiancée Delta Goodrem which gained a platinum accreditation in Australia. "Like Only a Woman Can", the lead single from his second album, Set in Stone (2008), became his third No. 1 single as a solo artist. In 2010, McFadden scored his fourth No. 1 with the hit single "Just Say So", featuring American singer Kevin Rudolf, and gained his second Australian platinum accreditation. The single received a nomination at the 2010 ARIA Music Awards for Most Popular Australian Single. Later releases have had lesser sales.