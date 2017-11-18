Billy VeraBorn 28 May 1944
Billy Vera
1944-05-28
Billy Vera Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Vera (born William Patrick McCord; May 28, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, actor, author and music historian. He has been a singer and songwriter since the 1960s, his most successful record being "At This Moment", a US number 1 hit in 1987. He continues to perform with his group Billy Vera & The Beaters, and won a Grammy Award in 2013.
Billy Vera Tracks
I'm Leavin' Here Tomorrow, Mama
I'm Leavin' Here Tomorrow, Mama
I'm Leavin' Here Tomorrow, Mama
Storybook Children
Storybook Children
