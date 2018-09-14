Kálmán BaloghBorn 18 January 1959
Kálmán Balogh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b642bae2-eb1e-467a-8cf9-eb7f5fe4da63
Kálmán Balogh Biography (Wikipedia)
Kálmán Balogh (born 18 January 1959) is a Hungarian cimbalom player and leader of Kalman Balogh's Gypsy Cimbalom Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kálmán Balogh Tracks
Sort by
Keseredes Kave (Bittersweet Coffee) (Classic Artist)
Kálmán Balogh
Keseredes Kave (Bittersweet Coffee) (Classic Artist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgar Cigany Horo
Trad., Kálmán Balogh, Kálmán Balogh & Meta Folk Band
Bulgar Cigany Horo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgar Cigany Horo
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
In Memory of Balogh Elemer
Kálmán Balogh
In Memory of Balogh Elemer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Memory of Balogh Elemer
Last played on
Traditional Hungarian, Kálmán Balogh & Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Vajdaszentivanyi dallamok
Trad, Cimbalom Duo & Kálmán Balogh
Vajdaszentivanyi dallamok
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vajdaszentivanyi dallamok
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Vajdaszentiványi cimbalmos muzsika
Kálmán Balogh
Vajdaszentiványi cimbalmos muzsika
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vajdaszentiványi cimbalmos muzsika
Last played on
Kálmán Balogh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist