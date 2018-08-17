Doug Lazy (real name Gene Douglas Finley) is an American hip hop and dance music producer and DJ from Washington, D.C. Lazy scored a number of hip house hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including three #1s: "Let It Roll", "Let the Rhythm Pump", and "H.O.U.S.E.". In 1990, Ben E. King and Bo Diddley featuring Lazy recorded a rap version of the Monotones' 1958 hit song "Book of Love" for the soundtrack of the movie, Book of Love.