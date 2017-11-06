Shelley BermanBorn 3 February 1925. Died 1 September 2017
Shelley Berman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b63fa338-d106-4da3-8e57-ef992d46c21c
Shelley Berman Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheldon Leonard Berman (February 3, 1925 – September 1, 2017) was an American comedian, actor, writer, teacher, lecturer and poet.
In his comedic career, Berman was awarded three gold records and he won the first Grammy Award for a spoken comedy recording in 1959. He played Larry David's father on Curb Your Enthusiasm, a role for which he received a 2008 Emmy Award nomination.
He taught humor writing at the University of Southern California for more than 20 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shelley Berman Tracks
Sort by
Hotel Clerk
Shelley Berman
Hotel Clerk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotel Clerk
Last played on
Hello Shirley
Shelley Berman
Hello Shirley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Shirley
Last played on
The Morning After the Night Before
Shelley Berman
The Morning After the Night Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pins in the Shirt
Shelley Berman
Pins in the Shirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pins in the Shirt
Last played on
The Loan Company
Shelley Berman
The Loan Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Loan Company
Last played on
A Strange Thing Happened
Shelley Berman
A Strange Thing Happened
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Strange Thing Happened
Last played on
Silly things we do
Shelley Berman
Silly things we do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silly things we do
Last played on
The speck
Shelley Berman
The speck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The speck
Last played on
Private Tape
Shelley Berman
Private Tape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Tape
Last played on
Hold On
Shelley Berman
Hold On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On
Last played on
Outside Shelley Berman
Shelley Berman
Outside Shelley Berman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outside Shelley Berman
Last played on
The Edge of Shelley Berman
Shelley Berman
The Edge of Shelley Berman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Edge of Shelley Berman
Last played on
Shelley Berman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist