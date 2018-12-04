Larrikin Love were an English four piece indie rock band from London.

Consisting of Edward "Larrikin" Leeson (vocals), Micko Larkin (guitar), Alfie Ambrose (bass) and Coz Kerrigan (drums), and also occasionally including violinist Rob Skipper from The Holloways or roving violinist Jonnie Fielding, the band were briefly described as being part of a Thamesbeat scene by the NME, a scene which is now widely accepted as having never really existed. They experiment with many different styles of music including punk, reggae, calypso, and bluegrass, and tend to add something of an Irish folk flavour to the typical indie rock sound, While often compared musically to bands such as The Clash, The Pogues and The Libertines, the band drew many of their lyrical influences from literature, including writers such as Rimbaud, Wilde and Orwell.

After releasing their first two singles on the independent labels Young and Lost Club and Transgressive Records respectively, the band signed to Warner as part of a 'consultancy deal' between Warner and Transgressive. The band released their debut album, The Freedom Spark on 25 September 2006.