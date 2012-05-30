Marvin Ayres
Marvin Ayres
Marvin Ayres Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Ayres (born 1950s) is a British composer, cellist, violinist and producer. He has composed and recorded a diverse selection of minimalist albums, incorporating spatial soundscapes and psycho-acoustics and latterly 5.1 and True 3D Surround in the 'Wall of Waves' Studio. He has also produced a number of film soundtracks. All About Jazz described his work as "compelling pieces of music that can dominate and transport", while the Wire found him “a serious and thoughtful composer."
He has recorded and released further albums on the Wall of Waves label, a subsidiary label of Market Square Records.
