Sonny PayneBorn 4 May 1926. Died 29 January 1979
Sonny Payne
1926-05-04
Sonny Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Payne (May 4, 1926 – January 29, 1979) was an American jazz drummer, best known for his work with Count Basie and Harry James.
Sonny Payne Tracks
Moten Swing
Count Basie, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Anderson, Wendell Culley, Joe Newman, Henry Coker, Al Grey, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Frank Wess, Billy Mitchell, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne & Count Basie
Moten Swing
Moten Swing
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Battle Royal
Charlie Fowlkes
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
One O' Clock Jump
Annie Ross
One O' Clock Jump
One O' Clock Jump
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
Sonny Payne Links
