Nirali Kartik is a Hindustani Classical Vocalist from Mumbai, India. Nirali Kartik started to learn music at the young age of nine. A culturally rich environment at home provided the foundation for her art and nourished her creative abilities. She was introduced in Hindustani Music by Shri P. G. Shinde at Saptak School of Music and later got the opportunity to learn from Shri Vikas Parikh, an eminent Hindustani vocalist and a leading exponent of Mewati Gharana.