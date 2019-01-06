Phil WickhamBorn 5 April 1984
Phil Wickham
1984-04-05
Phil Wickham Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip David Wickham (born April 5, 1984) is a Contemporary Christian musician, singer and songwriter from San Diego, California. Wickham has released nine albums, Give You My World in 2003, a self-titled album in 2006, Cannons in 2007, Singalong in 2008, Heaven & Earth in 2009, Response in 2011, and Singalong 2 in 2012, The Ascension in 2013, Sing-A-Long 3 in 2015, and Children of God in 2016, Living Hope in 2018. He has also led worship at Soul Survivor. His critically acclaimed single "This is Amazing Grace" became RIAA certified Gold and topped the 2014 year-end Christian Airplay chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Wickham Tracks
Home
Phil Wickham
Home
Home
Last played on
This Is Amazing Grace
Josh Farro
This Is Amazing Grace
This Is Amazing Grace
Last played on
This Is Amazing Grace
Worship Leader Nathan Jess and his band along with Congregational Singing, Phil Wickham, Josh Farro & Jeremy Riddle
This Is Amazing Grace
This Is Amazing Grace
Choir
Last played on
