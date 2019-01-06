Philip David Wickham (born April 5, 1984) is a Contemporary Christian musician, singer and songwriter from San Diego, California. Wickham has released nine albums, Give You My World in 2003, a self-titled album in 2006, Cannons in 2007, Singalong in 2008, Heaven & Earth in 2009, Response in 2011, and Singalong 2 in 2012, The Ascension in 2013, Sing-A-Long 3 in 2015, and Children of God in 2016, Living Hope in 2018. He has also led worship at Soul Survivor. His critically acclaimed single "This is Amazing Grace" became RIAA certified Gold and topped the 2014 year-end Christian Airplay chart.