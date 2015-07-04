Vincent Chancey is an American jazz hornist.

Chancey, a French horn player, attended the Southern Illinois University School of Music and then studied under Julius Watkins in New York City. He began playing professionally in the 1970s, mostly with large ensembles such as the Sun Ra Arkestra, Lester Bowie's Brass Fantasy, David Murray Big Band, Carla Bley Big Band, and the Richard Abrams orchestra.

Chancey released a solo effort in 1989, and a follow-up in 1998.