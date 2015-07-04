Vincent ChanceyBorn 1950
Vincent Chancey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b63568d6-e8b0-49e6-ad87-165f896e52ac
Vincent Chancey Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Chancey is an American jazz hornist.
Chancey, a French horn player, attended the Southern Illinois University School of Music and then studied under Julius Watkins in New York City. He began playing professionally in the 1970s, mostly with large ensembles such as the Sun Ra Arkestra, Lester Bowie's Brass Fantasy, David Murray Big Band, Carla Bley Big Band, and the Richard Abrams orchestra.
Chancey released a solo effort in 1989, and a follow-up in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vincent Chancey Tracks
Sort by
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxm.jpglink
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Last played on
Vincent Chancey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist