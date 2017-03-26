Helen BaylorBorn 8 January 1953
Helen Baylor
1953-01-08
Helen Baylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen LaRue Lowe (born January 8, 1954), known professionally as Helen Baylor, is an American singer–songwriter.
MARY DID YOU KNOW
Oasis
