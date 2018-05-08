The Blackwood BrothersFormed 1934
The Blackwood Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b632054c-dafd-4485-820d-17778489c2ac
The Blackwood Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blackwood Brothers are an American southern gospel quartet. Pioneers of the Christian music industry, they are 8-time Grammy Award winners in addition to winning 27 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, and 5 All-American Music Awards. They are also members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Southern Gospel Museum and Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Musicians Hall Of Fame and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Blackwood Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Rock-A-My Soul
The Blackwood Brothers
Rock-A-My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock-A-My Soul
Last played on
The Blackwood Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist