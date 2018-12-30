The Poppies were a 1960s girl group formed and headed by Dorothy Moore with Petsye McCune and Rosemary Taylor. Dorothy Moore was the lead singer for The Poppies. The first 45 single released was "Lullaby of Love" and later a second single was "He's Ready." The trio lived in Jackson Mississippi. The album was produced by Billy Sherill, recorded in Nashville and released on the Epic label.

In early 1966, "Lullaby of Love" by The Poppies peaked at #56 pop in the United States, and was a Top 30 single in Canada. An LP of the same title was released on Epic records. Later that year the group had another, but smaller, hit with "He's Ready" which reached #106 pop. Two more singles were released but they did nothing. The last of their four Epic singles was "There's A Pain in My Heart" which became a Northern soul classic and is heavily played in UK/Australian clubs.