Hercules & Love Affair is a dance music project created by American DJ Andy Butler in 2004. Consisting of a rotating cast of performers and musicians, the band work within the genres of house music, disco, techno and nu-disco.
Originally based in New York City, now based in Ghent, Belgium, Hercules and Love Affair were founded following Butler's collaboration with Anohni to produce the song "Blind", which was a hit single. Initially signing to DFA Records, for their eponymous 2008 debut album, the band went on to record two more albums for Moshi Moshi, Blue Songs (2011) and The Feast of the Broken Heart (2014). Their fourth album Omnion was released in September 2017 by Atlantic Records.
Blind (Frankie Knuckles remix)
Are You Still Certain (feat. Mashrou’ Leila)
Blind
Controller
Rejoyce
Rejoice
Blind
Raise Me Up
Hercules Theme
Omnion
Omnion (6 Music Session, 10 Aug 2017)
My Curse And Cure (6 Music Session, 10 Aug 2017)
Are You Still Certain (feat. Mashrou Leila And Rouge Mary)
Are You Still Certain (The Maghreban Remix)
My Curse & Cure (PBR Streetgang Remix)
My Curse And Cure (feat. Gustaph)
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-08T18:41:44
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
