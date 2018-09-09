Westminster Choir College is a residential conservatory of music located in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. It is currently a part of Rider University, however, Rider University announced on March 28, 2017 that it would be taking the next twelve months to seek another affiliate institution for Westminster. In March 2018, Bloomberg Business News reported that Beijing Kaiwen Education Technology Co. (formerly called Jiangsu Zhongtai Bridge Steel Structure Co.) had agreed to pay $40 million for the college.

Westminster Choir College educates men and women at the undergraduate and graduate levels for musical careers in music education, voice performance, piano performance, organ performance, pedagogy, music theory and composition, conducting, sacred music, and arts management; professional training in musical skills with an emphasis on performance is complemented by studies in the liberal arts. All students study with Westminster's voice faculty, the largest voice faculty in the world. The school's proximity to New York City and Philadelphia provides students with easy access to the musical resources of both cities.