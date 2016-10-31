Michael C. HallUS actor, known for Dexter. Born 1 February 1971
Michael C. Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3
Michael C. Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Carlyle Hall (born February 1, 1971) is an American actor. He is best known for his roles as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer and blood spatter analyst in the Showtime series Dexter and as David Fisher in the HBO drama series Six Feet Under. In 2010, Hall won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Dexter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael C. Hall Tracks
Sort by
Where Are We Now
Michael C. Hall & The Original New York Cast of Lazarus
Where Are We Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Are We Now
Performer
Last played on
Absolute Beginners
Michael C. Hall
Absolute Beginners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absolute Beginners
Last played on
Lazarus
Michael C. Hall
Lazarus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazarus
Last played on
Lazarus (Lazarus Cast Version)
Michael C. Hall
Lazarus (Lazarus Cast Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazarus (Lazarus Cast Version)
Last played on
Michael C. Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist