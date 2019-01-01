Adrenaline MobSupergroup featuring Russell Allen. Formed 2011
Adrenaline Mob
2011
Adrenaline Mob Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrenaline Mob is a heavy metal supergroup formed in early 2011 by singer Russell Allen, guitarist Mike Orlando and drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's current lineup consists of Allen, Orlando and drummer Jordan Cannata.
