Kjell Åke Jörgen Elofsson (born 14 January 1962) is a Swedish Grammy-nominated songwriter.

One of the writers of the songwriter-team at the legendary studio Cheiron Studios (Denniz PoP, Max Martin, Kristian Lundin, Andreas Carlsson, Rami Yacoub, Per Magnusson, David Kreuger, Herbie Crichlow, Jake Schulze, Alexander Kronlund, & Alexandra Talomaa) where he made a big success with songs such as Britney Spears "Sometimes" & "(You Drive Me) Crazy" just to name a few.

He's also known for co-writing hit songs like Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)", which was nominated for Song the Year and Record of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Westlife's "Fool Again", "Unbreakable", "Evergreen" and etc.